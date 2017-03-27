Zig-zag path to remain closed

The zig-zag path leading from Highcliffe Castle to the beach is to remain closed for at least another eight weeks.

The decision to close the path was taken due to significant further deterioration of the timber revetment.

The council has commissioned an independent engineering consultant to produce a design and full specification for a temporary solution to allow the path to be reopened as soon as possible but while this work is undertaken the path will remain closed.

Should a temporary solution be achievable officers will then have to obtain a build cost before seeking member approval to go ahead with the work.

Matt Reeks, Community and Open Spaces Manager, Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: “While we would hope to reopen the path as soon as possible to minimise disruption to residents and visitors this is a complex issue and it is necessary for the path to remain closed while we seek a solution.

“The safety of the public is paramount and we would ask that people do not try to access the path by ignoring the barriers that have been put in place while the path remains closed. The path has been closed for a reason and anyone jumping the barriers is placing themselves in danger. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding while we carry out this work.”

The work to find a temporary solution to allow it to reopen will not delay the ongoing work to design and build a permanent solution and it is hoped that work will begin in November 2017. Carrying out the temporary work will be dependent on the length of time the work will take and the cost of the work which is why it is essential that members are presented with all information required before making the decision whether to proceed.

Alternative access to the beach can be gained using the steps further along the cliff top to the right of the zig zag. Other car parks with sloping access to the beach can be found at Highcliffe cliff top by the Cliffhanger Cafe and at Friars Cliff. A map of all car parks in Dorset, including Christchurch, can be found at dorsetforyou.gov.uk/parking.

