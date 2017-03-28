Countdown begins to Dorset County Council elections

On Thursday 4 May you will have the chance to say who you want to make the decisions about the services provided by Dorset County Council.

To be able to vote, you must be 18 or over on the day of the poll and your name must be on the electoral register. If you are already registered to vote you will receive your poll card very soon. If you are not registered to vote, the deadline is 13 April. To register, either go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact your local district or borough council.

Dorset County Council Chief Executive Debbie Ward said:

“It is important that residents register to vote. These elections are a vital opportunity for local people to exercise their democratic right and make their voices heard.”

Not only is this your chance to vote for who you want to be your local county councillor, but it is also an opportunity to become one of the county council’s 46 elected members yourself.

Mrs Ward added:

“We encourage people from all walks of life to stand as a county councillor. We’re looking for people who feel passionately about the issues that affect residents and are able to put the time and effort into representing their local community.”

You have until midday on Tuesday 4 April, to put yourself forward for the county council elections. For more information about how to become a county councillor, including if you are eligible to stand for election, what would be expected of you and the support you would receive, visit www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/elections-and-voting.

If you wish to stand for a particular political party, you need to contact the relevant party office in your local area.

Read more about the upcoming elections at www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/elections-and-voting.