Council meetings change venue in North Dorset

Councillors said a fond farewell to the Nordon Council Chamber on Friday 24 March.

Council meetings will now be held at South Walks House in Dorchester except Full Council and Planning meetings which will be held at Durweston Village Hall, Church Road, Durweston, Blandford Forum, Dorset, DT11 0QA.

The district council will organise council meetings in the north Dorset area should agenda items create lots of public interest.

Though council meetings have stopped taking place at Nordon, residents can still access services by visiting the council office’s reception.

In the meeting Cllr Graham Carr-Jones, Leader of North Dorset District Council, paid tribute to his time spent at Nordon: “I’ve enjoyed the time here at Nordon and have worked with some fantastic people.

“I’d just like a mention to some of those from my last 14 years here that are no longer with us: The late, Michael Cox, Richard Moyle, David Whitehead, Colin Kay and Gordon Hine.

“And to past Leaders: Angus Campbell, Peter Webb and Deborah Croney, thank all of you, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity and confidence to go from a new councillor to leader of this fantastic council.”

Cllr Carr-Jones added: “Though we are leaving Nordon, it is important to make clear that we will still be making decisions about services for residents of North Dorset and that the Nordon Council Offices are still open for residents to access vital services.”

Moving council meetings is part of the district council’s plans to sell the Nordon premises on Salisbury Road in Blandford and open a smaller hub on the site.

All North Dorset District Council meetings, agendas and minutes can be found at: www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/committees