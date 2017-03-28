Don’t forget to vote

Elections are being held across Dorset on 4 May 2017.

Voters will be asked to choose who represents them on Dorset County Council. There will also be a number of by-elections to district, borough and town councils.

The UK deadline to register to vote is 13 April 2017.

If you are away or unable to get to your polling station on 4 May you can apply to vote by post . The deadline for postal vote applications to be received is 5pm on 18 April.

It is also possible to vote by proxy , where somebody will vote on your behalf. Anyone who wishes to vote by proxy and has not done so before must ensure their application is received by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

Applications or enquiries can be emailed to elections@dorset.gov.uk

By-elections will take place in Gillingham’s Town Ward where voters will be asked to choose a new councillor for North Dorset District Council and in Weymouth’s Westham East Ward, where a new member of Weymouth & Portland Borough Council will be chosen.

By-elections will also be held for Lyme Regis Town Council and the Bridport South Ward of Bridport Town Council.

More information about the elections is available here.