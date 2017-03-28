Partnership receives Gold award for charitable giving

Christchurch and East Dorset Councils have been presented with Gold Award Certificates from Pennies from Heaven fundraising. The awards were received in recognition of the high percentage of staff participating in the scheme, with one in four members of staff donating each month.

Pennies from Heaven is a simple concept which means net salaries are rounded down to the nearest pound on a monthly basis and the pennies are then donated to charity. Christchurch and East Dorset Councils support Macmillan Cancer Support and Barnardo’s and since joining the scheme have raised over £7200.

Matti Raudsepp, Strategic Director, Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: ‘’Pennies from Heaven is a simple, but powerful scheme which our councils are proud to support. The pennies deducted individually are hardly noticeable, but when combined, these small donations go on to make a big difference.

“It is fantastic to be recognised as Gold Award winners for 2017. We hope to introduce even more staff to the scheme this year and it’s great to be able to support such worthwhile charities.”

Pennies from Heaven thanked and congratulated Christchurch and East Dorset Councils for their support and continues to take the small change to make a big change.