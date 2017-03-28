Using the sun’s energy helps with savings targets

New figures show that solar energy systems installed by Dorset County Council between 2012-2015 have delivered £77,500 in savings. The 14 systems (including County Hall) installed over this period have made carbon savings equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road.

Solar panels installed on the roof of County Hall, in the heart of Dorchester, were fitted 18 months ago, and provide power to some of the county council’s 80-year-old headquarters. This has saved £1,650 on the electricity bill for the building and has generated a further £4,600 by supplying electricity to the national grid.

Mike Harries, director for environment and economy, said:

“The initial outlay to fund the installation of the solar panels is starting to pay off. Not only will it help in the current financial climate, but it is also important for the council to use, where possible, renewable energy resources to help the environment and to boost this important and growing sector of the local economy.”

The photovoltaic solar panels are expected to pay for themselves within 11 years.