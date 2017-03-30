Talented graduates wanted for a life-changing career in child and family social work

Graduates across the south are being encouraged to apply to a fast-track programme to become the next generation of child and family social workers.

Step Up to Social Work is a 14-month, full-time programme funded by the Department for Education (DfE).

The programme is being offered locally by a partnership of Bournemouth Borough Council, Borough of Poole and Dorset County Council with Bournemouth University.

The course gives trainees an intensive, hands-on experience of working in a real-life social work role with children and families within a local authority, alongside academic learning.

On completing the programme, students will obtain a post-graduate diploma in social work, allowing them to register and practice as a social worker.

Applications for the course starting January 2018 are now open. Graduates with experience of working with children, young people and families are encouraged to apply (subject to DfE criteria). Candidates also need to demonstrate that they have maturity and emotional resilience it takes to be a social worker.

Those successful in gaining a place with have all their course fees paid and will be entitled to a bursary of £19,833 tax free for the duration of the course.

Find out more and apply.