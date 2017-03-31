Horse Power coming to Highcliffe Castle

Toby Hoad, and his two working horses, ‘Fleur and Celine’, will begin horse logging in the grounds of Highcliffe Castle next month. Horse logging will be carried out to help remove the dead trees which lay fallen in Rothesay Park grounds. Using horses to extract trees causes less disturbance to the woodland floor and the horses can get through narrower gaps, compared to conventional tractors.

Toby, who is based near Corfe Castle, has been horse logging for over seven years, but this will be the first time he has worked at Highcliffe Castle. The horses are scheduled to start on 10th April but the grounds will remain open to the public whilst the horses are working.

Toby Hoad said ‘’I was thrilled to be approached by Highcliffe Castle to help them clear some of the woodland in the grounds. Both Fleur and Celine are well suited to this task and it’s great to have the opportunity to work in such a high profile location’’.

Katie Ingham, Heritage Team Leader at Highcliffe Castle said ‘’The staff and volunteers are really looking forwarding to welcoming Toby and his horses to Highcliffe Castle. It’s the first time that we have used horse power here and we hope that members of the public will get the opportunity to see them working in our grounds.’’

Highcliffe Castle grounds are FREE and open daily from 7am. For more information visit www.highcliffecastle.co.uk or phone 01425 278807