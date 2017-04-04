2017 Tourism and Events leaflet ‘drop in and collect’ event

Local businesses and residents are welcome to attend a one-stop-shop offering the latest tourism, entertainment and events guides for Weymouth and Portland.

The drop in session is open from 10.30am until 1pm at Weymouth Pavilion on Thursday 6 April.

Members of the borough council’s events team will be on hand to help dish out the promotional materials and also showcase the newly re-vamped visit-dorset.com website and other partner websites.

The 2017 guides on offer include the Weymouth and Portland Events Guide, Weymouth Pavilion Summer Entertainment Programme and the Weymouth and Portland Explorer Leaflet.

Nick Thornley, Weymouth and Portland Borough Council’s Head of Economy, Leisure and Tourism said: “This is a great opportunity for local businesses and members of the public to stock up on the latest print materials promoting tourism and events in the borough and also take a look at the information that’s available online.”

Weymouth Pavilion Director Phil Say said: “We are delighted to be hosting this ‘one stop shop’. It will give us the chance to meet with local businesses and promote Weymouth Pavilion with all the fantastic facilities it has to offer. The Pavilion has a wonderful programme for 2017 and continues to be an important attraction for Weymouth and Portland.”

The event is being hosted by Weymouth Pavilion, the Weymouth BID and the borough council’s events team.