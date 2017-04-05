Best foot forward on National Walk to Work Day

April 7 is National Walk to Work Day. Introduced to encourage people to be mindful of their health and their carbon footprint.

Most people rely on cars, trains or public transport for their commute to work, but if you could occasionally walk to work, it could help improve traffic congestion, parking, air quality, noise and the local economy.

This year, thousands more people will be encouraged to cycle and walk to work thanks to a £64 million government investment. By 2040 the government aims to make this part of everyday life and walking and cycling the natural choice for shorter journeys

Years of medical research has shown that walking is one of the best ways to stay healthy and keep your body in shape. Men and women who walk briskly for more than 30 minutes a day tend to be fitter and less likely to struggle with weight gains. It’s an ideal mode of transport for shorter journeys.

Wayne Sayers, sustainable transport manager at Dorset County Council, said: “Walking is an excellent way for people of all ages to build regular exercise into their daily routines. It can help to reduce stress, increase fitness, and best of all its free.

“On National Walk to Work Day, many individuals and workplaces across Dorset will be stepping up to the challenge. Even if you have a long commute, you could consider parking a 10 minute walk away from your workplace.

“With hundreds of safe walking and cycling paths across Dorset, there’s never been a better time to give walking to work a go.”