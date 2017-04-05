Who could be your county councillor?

The list of candidates standing in the Dorset County Council election on 4 May is now available online or as a public notice at any of the local council offices across Dorset.

Although the list of candidates to stand is now closed, there is still time to register to vote – go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact your local district or borough council before the deadline of 13 April.

The county council’s electoral divisions were updated following a Boundary Review of the county in 2015 – find out more about the new divisions on the Boundary Commission interactive map. You can also find information covering age, health, ethnicity and deprivation on the Electoral Division profiles on our statistics website.

The results of the county council election will be posted at www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/elections-and-voting on 5 May.