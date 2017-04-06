Your council tax bill explained – adult social care additions

If you’ve received your council tax bill, you may notice some increases, including the adult social care precept. This is the second year this has been added to bills. We explain more about what this is and what it means for your bill.
This year, the government has allowed councils, who are responsible for providing adult social care, to increase their council tax by up to 4.99%.
1.99% of this is for general expenditure and 3% is specifically for adult social care services.
These percentage increases are shown on the 2017-2018 council tax bills.
The government has introduced legislation and guidance setting out how the adult social care precept is calculated and to be shown on council tax bills. This has been followed when producing the council tax bills for 2017-2018.
Percentage increase
The figures relating to general expenditure and the adult social care precept are each accompanied by a percentage increase figure.
The percentages show how each element contributes to the overall increase set by Dorset County Council and is displayed to one decimal place.
The percentage increase for the adult social care element is calculated on the combined Dorset County Council and adult social care elements.
While we understand this looks different to how other percentage increases are displayed, the bills have been calculated correctly and should be paid as requested.
Council tax example
The following example shows how the adult social care precept has been calculated for 2017-2018 based on a Band D property:
|2016-2017
|Dorset County Council
|£1,239.47
|Adult Social Care Precept
|£24.31
|Dorset County Council – Total
|£1,263.78
|2017-2018
|Change from
2016-17
|Dorset County Council
|£1,264.65
|2%
|Adult Social Care Precept
|£62.22
|3%
|Dorset County Council – Total
|£1,326.87
The precept percentage increase above is calculated based on the total Dorset County Council charges for 2016-2017 (in this example, £1,263.78).
The increase is calculated as follows:
- £1,263.78 x 3% = £37.91
- £24.31 (last year’s Adult Social Care Precept) + £37.91 (this year’s increase) = £62.22 (2017-2018 Adult Social Care Precept)
Further information about your council tax and how the money is spent.
If you experience any difficulty in paying your council tax, contact your local council.
2 thoughts on “Your council tax bill explained – adult social care additions”
The money should come out of each council budgets not from tax payers especially the poor and disabled and those can not afford the extra
It should the rich and wealthy who should be paying especially the rich land owners in Dorset and councillors who earn too much doing nothing
Is it not a fact that West Dorset is the poor relation of this County. I understand a substantial amount of money was given by the government to improve the lot of the County as a whole, but the area which got the biggest portion of it was once again the richest area, Bournemouth and Poole.
We in the rural areas of West Dorset meanwhile are being deprived of everyday necessities such as bus services, doctors surgeries and it would appear most of our hospital services will shortly be going. How the residents without their own means of getting from A to B will manage is a huge problem, which I do not think was thought through by the officials who made such decisions.