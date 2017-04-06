Your council tax bill explained – adult social care additions

If you’ve received your council tax bill, you may notice some increases, including the adult social care precept. This is the second year this has been added to bills. We explain more about what this is and what it means for your bill.

This year, the government has allowed councils, who are responsible for providing adult social care, to increase their council tax by up to 4.99%.

1.99% of this is for general expenditure and 3% is specifically for adult social care services.

These percentage increases are shown on the 2017-2018 council tax bills.

The government has introduced legislation and guidance setting out how the adult social care precept is calculated and to be shown on council tax bills. This has been followed when producing the council tax bills for 2017-2018.

Percentage increase

The figures relating to general expenditure and the adult social care precept are each accompanied by a percentage increase figure.

The percentages show how each element contributes to the overall increase set by Dorset County Council and is displayed to one decimal place.

The percentage increase for the adult social care element is calculated on the combined Dorset County Council and adult social care elements.

While we understand this looks different to how other percentage increases are displayed, the bills have been calculated correctly and should be paid as requested.

Council tax example

The following example shows how the adult social care precept has been calculated for 2017-2018 based on a Band D property:

2016-2017 Dorset County Council £1,239.47 Adult Social Care Precept £24.31 Dorset County Council – Total £1,263.78

2017-2018

Change from

2016-17 Dorset County Council £1,264.65 2% Adult Social Care Precept £62.22 3% Dorset County Council – Total £1,326.87

The precept percentage increase above is calculated based on the total Dorset County Council charges for 2016-2017 (in this example, £1,263.78).

The increase is calculated as follows:

£1,263.78 x 3% = £37.91

£24.31 (last year’s Adult Social Care Precept) + £37.91 (this year’s increase) = £62.22 (2017-2018 Adult Social Care Precept)

Further information about your council tax and how the money is spent.

If you experience any difficulty in paying your council tax, contact your local council.