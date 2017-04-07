Resurfacing in Corfe Castle

Two weeks of night work will soon start in Corfe Castle, with the main road through the village closed.

Starting on Tuesday 25 April and finishing in the early hours of Wednesday 10 May, Dorset Highways will be resurfacing the A351 between its junction with the B3351 to Studland and it’s junction with the B3069 to Kingston – with the A351 closed to through traffic between 9pm and 6am each week night.

Residents will still be able to access their homes and businesses during the closure. There may be some delay in getting access to your property depending on the exact location of our equipment, and to ensure the area is safe to travel through.

Due to the narrow road and the large vehicles used during the resurfacing the only way to carry out the work is with a road closure and – to minimise disruption to businesses and commuters – the best time is to work at night.

There will be no working during the day, or on Saturday or Sunday nights, and businesses will be open as usual.