Expired: Census test day is this Sunday

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is currently carrying out a census test in West Dorset on Sunday 9 April.

The 2017 Test is an important part of ONS’s preparations for the 2021 Census. If you’ve been invited to take part, please fill in your questionnaire as soon as possible.

What you need to do

If ONS needs you to take part in the test, you’ll have received a letter with a unique access code in late March. Simply head to census.gov.uk and enter the code to access the questionnaire.

You’ll then just need to answer a few questions about yourself and the people in your household. It should only take about 10 minutes for each person.

Whatever you tell the census test will be in strictest confidence. Your information will only be used by ONS to assess questions and systems ahead of 2021.

If you need help

If you need any help with your census test questionnaire, call ONS’s helpline on 0300 068 3001. You can also visit census.gov.uk to get help and fill in your questionnaire online.

Census officers will be working in West Dorset from 13 April. They’ll be visiting households that haven’t responded to offer help and encourage them to take part in the test.

Why the test matters

It’s crucial ONS tests key elements to make sure everything will work as it should on census day. By taking part in the test, you’ll help make this happen.

ONS is also testing new questions – including one on sexual identity – to find out whether they affect people’s responses.