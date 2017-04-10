Christchurch secures funding for coastal projects

Christchurch Borough Council, working in partnership with The Dorset Coastal Community Team (DCCT), is celebrating as it has just been awarded £424,000 to deliver coastal projects in Christchurch.

The BID, which was submitted to the Coastal Community Fund in 2016, aimed to connect people to the coast, connect coastal communities to each other and connect the Dorset coast to the ‘wider world’. Within the bid there were four coordinated projects specifically for Christchurch.

Gary Foyle, Community and Recreation Team Leader said “We are thrilled that Christchurch coastline will now benefit from such substantial funding. The money will support key projects in both Highcliffe and Mudeford with a view to improving access.

‘’Our website, www.ChristchurchYourSay.co.uk which was also funded by the Coastal Community Fund last year, has been really popular with residents and visitors to our coastline and we will continue to use this platform to hear views on both small and larger projects on our coast’’.

In total 18 projects, between Christchurch & Lyme Regis, successfully received funding under the umbrella project titled ‘Dorset Coastal Connections- People and Places’. Each project will work with their own communities to ensure they fit with the local culture and heritage.