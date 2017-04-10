Dorchester Tourist Information Centre has a new home

Residents and visitors can visit the new Dorchester Tourist Information Centre (TIC), now located on the ground floor of Dorchester Library & Learning Centre.

The ground floor of the library has been refurbished to include the West Dorset District Council-run TIC service alongside Dorset County Council’s library team and Skills and Learning help desks, offering customers access to several information services in one shared central location.



TIC customers can buy tickets for shows and events, book travel services and accommodation. The staff are on hand to provide information about local attractions, activities and all that there is to see and do in Dorchester and the surrounding area.

Janet Schofield, Dorchester Tourist Information Manager said: “The team is excited to be operating from its new site. We are delighted to continue providing TIC services in a modern shared environment and look forward to developing the service with our colleagues in the library to provide a great information service to the local community and a warm welcome to visitors to the town.”

Nicola Blair, Dorchester Library Customer Services Manager, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dorchester’s Tourist Information centre into the town’s Living and Learning centre.

“Relocating to the library, a place of information and learning, is a good example of councils working together to ensure the future of services for Dorset’s residents.”

The TIC shares the same opening times as the library and the building is fully accessible to all members of the community.