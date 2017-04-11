Enjoy the Jurassic Coast and Dorset’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty this Easter with new downloadable walks

Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the Jurassic Coast team have pulled together a series of short downloadable walks to help people explore Dorset’s coast and countryside.



All the walks start at bus stops along the Jurassic Coaster bus route in West Dorset and have been researched and checked by a team of local volunteers.

The walks can be downloaded from the Jurassic Coast website and offer a snippet of the wild natural beauty, cosy seaside havens and fabulous local food and drink that Dorset has to offer.

The Jurassic Coast is England’s only natural World Heritage Site, a unique place where the rocks and fossils reveal 185 million years of the Earth’s history.

The Jurassic Coast and AONB teams urge everyone to keep their safety in mind when exploring the coast, which owes its unique character to erosion. Erosion means that the coast is dynamic and is always on the move.

Sally King, Jurassic Coast and Dorset AONB visitor, tourism and access manager said:

“We’re really grateful to the volunteers who helped research these walks. We plan to publish more walks along other parts of the coast and inland in the future. If you are interested in researching and checking more walks, please keep an eye out on social media and the local press – we will be asking for your help again! If you find any issues with any of the routes, please do let us know. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.”

People enjoying the coast should always keep their wits about them and stay safe, whether out walking, fossil hunting or having a picnic. It is easy to enjoy the Jurassic Coast without putting yourself or others at risk. Don’t forget:

1. Always stay away from the cliffs (top and bottom). There is always a risk of landslides and rock falls and they can, and do, happen any time

2. Mud flows can extend across the beaches – be alert; they look deceptively like the beach itself

3. Never ignore a warning sign – they are there for your safety

4. Always check tide times before you set off along the beach. You may become cut off if the tide comes in. There are free Tide Time apps – why not download one so you can check before you go out