Maintenance works set for Stone Pier

Weymouth’s Stone Pier is set to undergo minor maintenance works.

The works will be taking place on the stone pier’s western groyne, involving the removal of loose render and respraying with concrete.

Works will begin on 18 April, with plans to finish by 13 May.

David Brown, Head of Assets and Infrastructure at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “These works will improve both the structural integrity of the pier as well as the appearance. “While areas have to be cordoned off during these works we aim to keep disruption to a minimum and will maintain general public access along the pier.”

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Weymouth & Portland Borough Council No biography available at this time











