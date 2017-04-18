Christchurch referendum deferred

Christchurch councillors have decided to defer any referendum on local government reorganisation following the announcement of a General Election to be held on 8 June 2017.

With the snap General Election meaning possible changes to cabinet members and government policies on local government going forward members felt it was best to defer any decisions about the referendum until after the election.

David McIntosh, Chief Executive of Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: “Members are keen to understand the views of Christchurch residents prior to submitting their representation to the Secretary of State regarding local government reorganisation in Dorset.

“However, in light of the announcement to call a General Election, members feel it best to defer the referendum until we have a better understanding of how Government will look following the results of the election on 8 June.”

A ‘minded to’ decision on the Future Dorset submission made by six councils in February 2017 has yet to be made.

