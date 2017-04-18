Residents and visitors invited to Anzac Memorial Service

Residents of Weymouth and Portland are invited to a memorial service and short wreath laying in recognition of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) Day this month.

At 11am on Tuesday 25 April 2017, Weymouth will hold a Civic Service at the Anzac Memorial on the seafront opposite the Hotel Prince Regent. Residents and visitors are welcome to attend.

Wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Mayor and representatives of Australia House and New Zealand House from London, ex-service organisations and expatriates living or working in Weymouth.

The memorial commemorates the thousands of Australian and New Zealand volunteer servicemen who passed through camps and hospitals in Dorset during the First World War between battles in the Middle East and those on the Western Front in Europe.

Nick Thornley, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Head of Economy, Leisure and Tourism, said: “Anzac Day is a chance to commemorate and honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army who fought at Gallipoli during World War I.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the service in recognition of the sacrifice made by personnel of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.”

The Deputy Mayor of Weymouth & Portland Mayor will be laying a wreath together with Commander Rob Elphick, from the Royal Australian Navy and Lt Robert Nesbit from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Representatives from ex-service organisations and associations will also be attending the ceremony.

