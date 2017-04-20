Dorchester junction improvements continue

Work at Great Western Cross is coming to a close, with the main construction work set to finish on Friday night.

The temporary signals at the junction will still be in place – but on a two-way phase from Saturday morning – while Siemens continue to install and connect the new signal heads over the next few weeks.

Some small works left to do at Great Western Cross junction include ducting along Great Western Road, replacing the tactile paving outside the fish and chip shop and installing three bollards on the new build-out at Station Approach.

The new junction should be operating by Friday 12 May.

From Monday 24 April work will start at the South Gate junction to upgrade the existing pedestrian crossings, and link the crossings on South Walks Road, Trinity Street and Great Western Road to improve traffic flow through the area.

This junction will be on three-way temporary signals throughout the work, starting on Monday, and there will be night work during the first week. Residents will still be able to access their properties within the closed section of road, but there will be no through traffic.

Trinity Street will remain open during the night closures, and local bus services will continue to operate but with an amended route.

South Walks Road (from Acland Road to Prince of Wales Road) and Prince of Wales Road (from Culliford Road North to South Walks Road) will be closed:

from 8pm on Monday 24 April to 6am on Tuesday 25 April

from 8pm on Tuesday 25 April to 6am on Wednesday 26 April

from 8pm on Wednesday 26 April to 6am on Thursday 27 April

Weymouth Avenue (from Fairfield Road to Trinity Street) and Great Western Road will be closed:

from 8pm on Thursday 27 April to 6am on Friday 28 April

from 8pm on Friday 28 April to 6am on Saturday 29 April

Emma Baker, Dorset Highways project engineer, said: “We appreciate that there is a lot of work going on in the centre of Dorchester at the moment as part of the Dorchester Transport and Environment Plan, and it’s frustrating for drivers and pedestrians. Please bear with us and try to allow extra time for your journeys across town – businesses in Dorchester are still open as usual.”