Ninety-four per cent of Dorset children offered first choice of primary school

Today (Tuesday 18 April), parents across the county are finding out which primary school their child will be going to in September 2017.

In the Dorset County Council area, 94 per cent of parents received the good news that their child has a place at their first choice of school. This is a two per cent increase on last year.

Those who applied online (94 per cent) can now see their outcome on the school admissions portal, whereas those who sent a paper application form will receive letters shortly.

The county council processed a total of 5,437 primary school applications. This includes places for those starting school for the first time, those transferring from infant to junior school and those transferring from first to middle schools.

Sara Tough, Director for Children’s Services, said:

“National Offer Day is a big day for children, parents and carers as they find out about their future education. We are really pleased that 94 per cent of children have received an offer of a place at their first preference school.

“Whichever preference they received, I wish all Dorset children the best of luck as they prepare to take the next step in their education in September.”

