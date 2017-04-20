Promenade set for resurfacing works

Weymouth’s Promenade, stretching from Brunswick Terrace to the Jurassic Rocks Café is set to undergo resurfacing works.

The works will take place from 24 April and will last for the duration of the week.

David Brown, Head of Assets and Infrastructure at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “These works are specifically targeting areas around relocated Victorian lighting columns and are crucial in maintaining safe accessibility for the public.”

The promenade will remain open to the public throughout the works, with areas cordoned off to allow the maintenance to take place.

