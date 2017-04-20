Recycle your cartons for a chance to win a year’s garden waste collection!

The Dorset Waste Partnership (DWP) has launched a competition where residents can win a fantastic prize, simply by recycling their waste cartons.

To promote their carton recycling service, the DWP is giving away a whole year’s garden waste collection service to three lucky winners.

Carton banks are currently at risk of removal from car-parks because they are under-used and often contain incorrect items, such as glass or regular cardboard. This means they are becoming too costly for the DWP’s contractors to continue providing.

As the cartons cannot currently be recycled at the kerbside, the DWP want to maintain the carton bank service by increasing the amount of cartons being recycled and reducing the amount of incorrect items being placed in the banks.

To take part in this competition, all people need to do is write their name and e-mail address/phone number on a carton, take it to one of 20 different locations around the county and pop it into a carton bank.

The cartons are then taken to a special recycling plant near Halifax. Here, they are broken down so they can be recycled into a variety of products, from cardboard tubes to garden furniture.

One carton with contact details will be selected at random each month until the end of June and each winner will receive a whole year’s garden waste collection service from the DWP.

There will also be a selection of runner-up prizes and all entrants are being encouraged to share or post a photo of themselves recycling their cartons to the DWP’s Facebook page and/or Recycle for Dorset Twitter account.

There is no limit to the amount of times anyone can enter, provided that the cartons used for entry can be recycled.

Cartons, such as those made by Tetra Pak, Elopak and SIG Combibloc, are typically used for food and drink packaging, such as juices, soup, milk and sauces. They are made from fibre, plastic and aluminium foil, so are recycled separately to cardboard and paper.

Gemma Clinton, Head of Service (Strategy) at the Dorset Waste Partnership, said:

“While this competition is a bit of fun with some great prizes, our main goal is to raise awareness of the carton recycling banks that we have across the county. If we can increase the amount of cartons we receive and help residents ensure they are putting the right items in the banks, we can hopefully continue providing this service.

So the next time you have a carton to dispose of, don’t throw it in the bin. Flatten it down, write your name and e-mail address/phone number directly on the carton (don’t use a sticker), take it to a carton bank and pop it in. You could be one of three lucky winners of our garden waste collection service, or receive a great runner-up prize. Good luck!”

Closing date for entries is Friday 30 June. Find out further details, including a list of carton banks and terms and conditions.