10 Things to do In Christchurch and East Dorset this Bank Holiday Weekend

1. Locomotive Weekend

Choo-choo choose to visit Moors Valley this weekend to see visiting trains come and play alongside Moors Valley’s own locomotive for a weekend of fun. No need to book, just turn up at Kingsmere Station.

Details:

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 April

Moors Valley Country Park and Forest

10:45am – 5:00pm

Find Out More

2. Discover Wimborne

This weekend will be your last chance to take part in Discover Wimborne. The initiative, hosted by Wimborne B.I.D, has seen vistors and tourists take park in the fun packed schedule of cultural, culinary, business and shopping events happening across Wimborne. Check out what’s on the fun packed schedule for the final weekend.

Click here to view the full events Brochure

3. Fancy That! & How Does Your Garden Grow?

The Priests House Museum and Garden currently have two exhibitions on!

‘How does your Garden Grow?’ explores the local history of gardening, whilst the ‘Fancy That!’ exhibition explores the handicraft of costume and garment making for work and fun.

Details:

Friday 14 April – 30 September

Priest House Museum & Garden

Open Mondays – Saturdays: 10:30am – 4:30pm

View the Priests House Events Leaflet

4. Early Bird Walk

The early bird catches the worm, so they say. So why not brave an early morning (unlike the pigeon pictured below) and join David Taylor – a member of Christchurch Harbour Ornithological Group for an adventure on the marsh. You’ll be rewarded by spotting a variety of feathered friends!

Details:

Saturday 29 April

Stanpit Marsh, Christchurch

Meet at 8am

Book Here

5. parkrun at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest

Parkrun has really taken off recently with 1,279,631 runners registered to date. The 5km timed runs are open to everyone and are free to take part in, but you must register with parkrun before your first run.

Details:

Saturday 29 April

Moors Valley Country Park and Forest

9 – 10:30am

Adults & accompanied children

Find Out More

6. See Sheep Driven Through Wimborne

Flock to Wimborne to see two herds of sheep being driven through the town centre. This historic event is a traditional throwback to a time when famers had to take their sheep to market by driving them through the town. Dorset Youth Marching Band will be playing on Willow Walk from around 10.15am and the sheep will arrive around 11am.

Details:

Saturday 29 April

Wimborne Minster

From 10.15am

7. Friars Cliff Great Dorset Beach Clean

So far 400 volunteers have collected over 500 bags of rubbish, why don’t you join in on Sunday. Amble along the beach and socialise with fellow Litter Free Coast and Sea volunteers whilst doing your bit for the community and environment.

Details:

Sunday 30 April

Friars Cliff Beach

10:30am – 12:30pm

Equipment will be provided

8. Ferndown Town Council Community Event – Dogs

This pawsome community event is being held in Ferndown in honour of man’s best friend.

The event will be raising funds to support three charities: Staffie and Stray Rescue, The Dogs Trust and Ferndown Food Bank.

Details:

Monday 1 May

King George V Playing Fields, Ferndown

1 – 4pm

9. Christchurch Monday Market

This bustling classic street market has been in the heart of Christchurch for more than a hundred years and is still the largest regular weekly street market in the South of England.

Details:

Every Monday

Christchurch High Street

9am – 4pm

Find out more

10. The Lego Batman Movie (U)

Last but not least – after a busy weekend, why not opt to have a sit down at the Regent Centre, and enjoy the new Lego Batman Movie.

Described as ‘A highly quotable, visual treat that’s packed with in-jokes but is entertaining enough on its own terms’ by Empire magazine, it is sure to be a hit with all the family.

Details:

Monday 1 May

The Regent Centre

11am

Book here

