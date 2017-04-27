It is with great sadness that Christchurch Borough Council has to report the death of Honorary Freeman of the Borough Judy Jamieson MBE, wife of Cllr Colin Jamieson, on the evening of April 26 2017. Judy was awarded Freeman of the Borough in November 2016 for her tireless work in the community, having served on Burton Parish Council since 1987.

David McIntosh, Chief Executive and Town Clerk of Christchurch Borough Council, said: “We would like to extend our sympathies to Judy’s family at this sad time.

“Judy was passionate about the borough, in particular Burton, and worked tirelessly for the area. She was well respected by all who knew her and her work in organising the annual veterans parade and Christmas lighting brought the whole community together.”

Details of Judy’s funeral are not yet known.

