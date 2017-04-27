How to see a stunning 16th century ship in Weymouth Harbour this May

Weymouth is about to catch a glimpse of history. A replica of a 16th century Spanish ship which sailed the seven seas delivering spices will dock in Weymouth Harbour in May. And visitors will be able to explore the vessel inside and out.

By Alex Cummins

The stunning NAO Victoria completed the greatest adventure in maritime history, and now she’s coming to Weymouth Harbour.

One of five ships to circumnavigate the world between 1519 and 1522, the NAO Victoria was commanded by Ferdinand Magellan – the captain of 243 men that sailed from Seville, financed by the Spanish Crown.

Spice route

The goal was to discover a new westbound route to reach the ‘Spice Islands’, now Indonesia. The NAO Victoria was the only ship to survive the treacherous voyage.

A replica was built for the EXPO, the World’s Fair, that was held in 1992 in Seville, and will be welcomed to Weymouth Harbour on 3 May.

Visitors will be able to view the vessel between 4 and 14 May, 10am to 7pm, for a small charge.

Glorious ship

Keith Howorth, Weymouth and Portland Borough Council’s Harbour Master, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting such a glorious ship in our harbour. With four decks, captain’s cabin and living accommodation, visitors can experience what life was like on a 16th century ship, and imagine the challenges of three years at sea.”

