Company director disqualified after being found guilty of fraud

A woman who was a director of a Gillingham-based company in Dorset, was sentenced for fraudulently removing £16,206 from the company, in a case brought by Dorset County Council’s trading standards service.

Paulina Kubicz (aged 25) was sentenced on 21 April at Bournemouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to an offence under the Insolvency Act 1986.

She was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified from being a company director for four years and confiscation proceeding were started under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court heard that Kubicz set up the company, White Eagle Modern Building Services Ltd, in 2012 with two other directors. In 2014 they obtained a building contact worth £120,000 in Sturminster Newton.

Things soon went wrong with delays and little work being done and the customer complained to the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) as the company was a member. An adjudication by the FMB found that the company should pay back £58,000 to the customer. Kubicz and her fellow directors realised they could not afford to pay this so they resigned from the FMB the following day and took advice about liquidating the company.

The company had also signed a contract with another customer in Somerset for around £74,000. This customer did not know White Eagle had resigned from the FMB and he arranged for them to do a further £35,000 of work for him.

Kubicz set up a new bank account in her name, telling the bank a number of lies when doing this, and then after telling the customer they had problems with their existing company bank account she asked him to pay £16,206 into the new account.

Later analysis of this account by trading standards showed that less than £500 of this money was spent at builders’ merchants and most was spent on domestic expenditure and transfers to Poland.

In mitigation, her barrister said she had been given conflicting advice about company law, she was no longer involved in the business and was now working as a security officer at Bristol airport and, depending on the outcome of the court case, she may have the opportunity of a job with the Ministry of Defence.

His Honour Judge Peter Johnson said that he noted that she was a young woman of previous good character and that her marketing skills exceeded her project management skills, but nonetheless she had misled the customer into paying the money into her account.

Ivan Hancock, trading standards manager for Dorset County Council,said:

“When a limited company goes into liquidation this will often cause some disruption and distress to consumers and other businesses owed money. However in this case the director concerned sought to avoid their legal responsibilities having failed consumers.

“This case illustrates that our Trading Standards Service will consider using a full range of formal options, including a range of legislative controls and proceeds of crime recovery options, where companies or individuals act unfairly to the detriment of consumers.”

If you need work done on your home look for a trader who is a member of the trading standards’ Buy With Confidence trader approval scheme. Members are audited by Trading Standards prior to acceptance in the scheme.

Find a trader in the Buy With Confidence scheme or telephone the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 04 05 06.

