Weymouth Sea Cadets set for Freedom Parade and Church Service

The parade will take place in Weymouth Town Centre on Saturday 13 May at 1.30pm starting at Westham Bridge.

The Freedom of the Borough was presented to the cadets in February 2017. This means they can exercise their right to march through the borough’s streets with drums beating and flags flying.

Weymouth Sea Cadets will be joined by the Portland Sea Cadet Band. Families and members of the public will be cheering as they march through Weymouth Town Centre.

Nick Thornley, Head of Economy, Leisure and Tourism at Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said: “It will be a great spectacle and celebration to have the Sea Cadets march in their first parade since being awarded the Freedom of the Borough in February, recognising their achievements and long association with the borough.” Corp Phil Dennis, Commanding Officer at Weymouth Sea Cadets, said: “The cadets and staff are overjoyed with being granted this award, it highlights the excellent work carried out by the ships company over the last 75 years. “The unit follows the teachings of the Royal Navy but is primarily a youth organisation which the parents and town folk can rightly be proud of. On behalf of TS Boscawen and the MSSC I would like to thank the Mayor of Weymouth and Portland Borough, the Councillors and Aldermen for bestowing this honour upon us.”

Details of the Parade:

1.30pm – Form up and inspection (Westham Bridge)

2.00pm – The Parade marches from Westham Bridge to Holy Trinity Church via Westham Rd, St Thomas Street, Town Bridge

2.15pm – Freedom Service and Blessing at Holy Trinity Church

2.45pm – The Parade re-forms and takes the salute in front of Holy Trinity Church

Following – The Parade will continue along the Harbour side and disperse in Hope Square

On completion – Freedom Reception at the National Sea Cadet Training Centre, Barrack Road (invitation only)

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Weymouth & Portland Borough Council No biography available at this time











