Dorset residents can enjoy discount deals at many of the county’s top attractions during the 12th annual Dorset Residents’ Week from 8 to 14 May, by using the special offer vouchers featured in the spring edition of Dorset County Council’s community newspaper ‘Your Dorset’.

The vouchers can be used during Dorset Residents’ Week at over 50 leading leisure and entertainment venues in and around the county.

The attractions this year include the Nothe Fort, Tutankhamun Exhibition, Bennetts Water Gardens, Sherborne Castle, Portland Castle, Langham Wine Estate and more.

A full list of all the attractions taking part and the promotions on offer is included with the vouchers in the centre four pages of ‘Your Dorset’ which were delivered through residents’ doors from Monday 3 April.

All of the special offers covered by the vouchers will be valid during Residents’ Week only and are subject to availability.

Dorset Residents’ Week has been organised by the Visit Dorset Tourism Partnership. The initiative aims to showcase the many great family attractions available on our doorstep.

Nick Thornley, on behalf of the Visit Dorset Tourism Partnership, said: “Residents’ Week provides an unmissable opportunity for local residents to visit some of Dorset’s top visitor attractions for less. “We are extremely fortunate to live in such a wonderful area and I encourage residents to come out and enjoy the best of what Dorset has to offer and to tell friends and family when they visit later in the year. “I would like to thank all the attractions that are involved with Dorset Residents’ Week this year for making it such a successful event.”

Missed or misplaced your copy of ‘Your Dorset’?

You can download the Residents’ Week supplement from visit-dorset.com which gives details on all participating attractions and their offers plus extra vouchers if needed.

For more information about Dorset Residents’ Week, along with detailed information about accommodation, events, activities, heritage and culture around the county visit visit-dorset.com.