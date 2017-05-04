1. See Dean Edwards cooking up some delicious lunch time specials

Saturday 11.45am

The Lovett Demonstration Theatre

Winner of Masterchef and resident chef on ITV’s Lorraine show, Dean Edwards returns to the Christchurch food festival to show you how to cook his delicious chicken and chorizo salad and avocado and garlic prawns on toast.

2. Support local business start-ups

New Business Start Up Quarter

Church Street, near the Priory

Why not treat yourself whilst knowing that you are supporting local business start-ups. Stalls in the ‘start up’ quarter will include Chilli & Co, Drop The Anchor Brewery, Gingernut Goodies, Ministry of Fudge, Snappea Burgers and Princess Macarons!

3. Satisfy your sweet tooth

Traders and Alley Market / Festival Village

This year’s food festival will have loads of sweet treats, from home-made classics to Spanish churros, perfect macarons to Caribbean rum cake. Cakes traders will include:

Absolute Cakes – classic homemade cakes and bakes from this local business.

Big Bakes – bakery that creates delicious big cakes, brownies, cookies, and gingerbread.

Caymana’s Cakes – authentic Caribbean rum cakes made from a traditional family recipe, that has been passed down through three generations!

Chimchimney Cakes – fluffy pastry, rolled around a wooden roll and then baked in front of you – sprinkled in a topping of your choice.

Churtopia – serving classic and authentic sweet Spanish churros to the South West!

Los Churros Amigos – tasty churros with delicious melted Belgian chocolate

Flower & White – famous for their scrumptious Tweeners – middle sized sharing cakes at three inches tall filled ‘in-between’ with oodles of handmade curds and compotes.

Jaqui’s Home Made Sweets – all different flavours of fudge, cake, pies and crumbles with a classically comforting homemade taste.

La Patisserie Macaron – New Forest based bakery creating macarons crafted to perfection in an array of beautiful colours and exquisite flavours.

Sweet Serenity – delicious cakes and sweet bakes from this cake parlour based in the heart of Ashley Cross.

4. Have a locally brewed pint at the Beer Festival

Festival Village – Christchurch Quay

Take a well-earned pit stop at The Dorset Inflatable Pub and Marquee and sample a range of 50 local real ales and ciders from in and around Dorset and the New Forest.

5. Say cheeeeeese!

Traders and Alley Market / Festival Village

This year’s food festival will not disappoint cheese lovers. It will be oozing with cheesy traders, including:

Blacks Cheese – self-described as ‘a rather bonkers band of Cheese makers, lovers and eaters’ Blacks cheese create exquisite quality cheeses.

Dorset Artisan Cheese – delicious range of local artisan cheeses.

Lymn Bank Cheese – family run business that pride themselves on patiently handcrafting quality cheeses.

The Gourmet Grilled Cheese Company – gourmet grilled cheese using fresh, local, artisan ingredients. Because who doesn’t love a grilled cheese!

Worthy Farm Cheddar – cheddar made with milk from several farms local to Worthy, it’s mature yet creamy and comes sealed in black wax!

6. Apprentice winner Alana Spencer bakes Ridiculously Rich recipies

Saturday & Sunday 3.15pm

The Lovett Demonstration Theatre

The 2017 winner of BBC 1’s Apprentice and owner of Ridiculously Rich by Alana will be making her Christchurch food festival debut, demonstrating some of her delicious sweet bakes.

7. Fill up on some veggie and vegan snacks

Traders and Alley Market / Festival Village

Following a recent rise in the vegan and vegetarian market, lots of this year’s traders will be offering special dietary options on their stall, so keep your eyes peeled! Specialist veggie and vegan stalls will include:

Barbara’s Kitchen – Barbara’s vegetarian and vegan cooking is inspired by her love of home grown chillies. She will be bringing you some new menu choices, alongside selling some of her Dorset Chilli Jams.

Just Hummus – a range of fresh hummuses.

Plantlife Foods – selling vegan only street food and their delicious Snappea Burgers in the new business start-up quarter.

Tattie Bogle Vegan – quality homemade vegan foods.

8. Treat your pet

Traders and Alley Market / Festival Village

It is not just about humans having all the fun at this year’s food festival, there will also be stalls offering goodies so you can treat your beloved pet, including:

Four Legged Fancies – a selection of handmade dog biscuits and unique toys and gifts from their specialist bakery using only natural ingredients!

Oscar Pet Foods – with a range of highly nutritious pet food, made in the UK from quality ingredients.