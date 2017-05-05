Six things we now know following the 4 May Dorset County Council elections

County council elections were held on 4 May 2017. Here are the headlines…
- 153,587 votes were cast in the 2017 county council election (compared to 125,682 in 2013), with total turnout at 33.15%.
- The Conservatives remain in control of the county council, however Conservative Leader, Robert Gould, lost his Sherborne Town seat.
- There are 17 new members of the county council.
- 29 county councillors have been re-elected.
- There will be councillors representing four political parties on the county council: Conservative (32 councillors), Liberal Democrat (11 councillors), Green (2 councillors), and Labour and Co-operative (1 councillor).
- There’s lots more information at our election results webpage.