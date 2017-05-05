Six things we now know following the 4 May Dorset County Council elections

County council elections were held on 4 May 2017. Here are the headlines…

  1. 153,587 votes were cast in the 2017 county council election (compared to 125,682 in 2013), with total turnout at 33.15%.
  2. The Conservatives remain in control of the county council, however Conservative Leader, Robert Gould, lost his Sherborne Town seat.
  3. There are 17 new members of the county council.
  4. 29 county councillors have been re-elected.
  5. There will be councillors representing four political parties on the county council: Conservative (32 councillors), Liberal Democrat (11 councillors), Green (2 councillors), and Labour and Co-operative (1 councillor).
  6. There’s lots more information at our election results webpage.

