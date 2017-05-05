A350 road repairs start next week

Two sections of the A350 between Poole and Shaftesbury are being repaired this month as part of Dorset Highways’ road maintenance programme.

The A350 at Sturminster Marshall will be closed for resurfacing each weekday between 9am and 3.30pm from Wednesday 10 May to Friday 19 May and from Tuesday 30 May to Wednesday 7 June.

This work will pause for a week so that the A350 at Fontmell Magna can be closed for a surface treatment between 9am and 4pm from Monday 22 May to Sunday 28 May.

Read the full details of the A350 surfacing scheme.

Plan your journey

Due to the large equipment being used, the narrow width of the road and the type of work being carried out, the only safe way to do the work is with a road closure.

Andrew Martin, Dorset County Council’s service director for highways and emergency planning, said:

“The A350 is an extremely busy route and there’s no easy way for us to carry out repairs to this road but we hope to minimise disruption by working during off-peak hours.

“It will take you longer to travel between Poole, Blandford and Shaftesbury, so please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

Drivers are also being urged to use care when driving on the southern section of the A350 during the week-long pause as there may be some raised manhole covers, which will be signed.

