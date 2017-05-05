Concrete blocks at Avon Beach to be moved

Concrete blocks at Avon Beach will be moved as part of beach replenishment works in June 2017.

The concrete blocks were installed at Avon Beach as temporary flood defences in November 2016 and will form part of permanent promenade improvement works due to be carried out in Autumn 2017, subject to planning permission.

However, following concerns raised by some residents that access to the beach and promenade is more difficult due to the presence of the blocks during the busy summer months, the decision has been taken to move them closer to the beach and bury them under the raised beach levels created by the routine beach replenishment work that will be taking place in June.

By burying the blocks this will mean that beach access is maintained but also ensure that should any storms occur during the summer months the flood defence remains in place.

Lindsay Cass, Head of Property and Engineering, Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: “The work to install temporary flood defences over the winter months ensured that potential for damage to the promenade and beach huts along Avon Beach was minimised, as well as formed part of our work to strengthen our coastal defences.

“Subject to planning permission we are looking to raise and widen the promenade in the autumn so that it is level along this section of the beach. We have acknowledged the concerns of residents and will be moving the blocks during the summer months to ensure access to the beach is easily maintained. This work will be carried out as part of our standard beach replenishment programme.”

The work is due to take place in June and last approximately three weeks.

