Local children in urgent need of foster care

Around 500 children in Dorset are in need of foster homes, with around 40 requiring immediate placement.



To encourage more people to consider fostering, Dorset County Council has organised four fostering open days across the county on Saturday 13 and 20 May.

Vanessa Glenn, the county council’s assistant director for care and protection, said:

“We desperately need people in Dorset to look after children of all ages and needs. Fostering could provide these vulnerable children with a ‘normal’ home life, either for a short period or through to adulthood.

“Many people don’t realise you can be a foster carer whatever your age, so long as you’re over 21, and whether you’re single or living with a partner, employed or not.

“If you think you could make a difference to a child’s life, pop along to one of our open days – the team can answer your questions and help you explore possibilities about fostering.”

The open days are part of Foster Care Fortnight (8-21 May), a national foster carer recruitment campaign. Across the UK, a child comes into care every 20 minutes and it’s anticipated that more than 9,000 new foster families will be needed in the next 12 months.

The open days are on a drop-in basis on the following dates:

Saturday 13 May

Bridport Leisure Centre, 10am to 4pm

Christchurch Library, 10am to 4pm

The Exchange, Sturminster Newton, 10am to 4pm

Saturday 20 May

Dorford Centre, Dorchester, 10.30am to 4pm

If you would like to find out more about fostering call 01305 225568 or visit www.dorsetforyou.com/fostering

