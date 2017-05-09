Group Leaders at Dorset County Council

At a group meeting on Monday 8 May, Rebecca Knox, county councillor for the Beaminster Division, was elected Conservative Group Leader on Dorset County Council.

The Conservative Group

Rebecca Knox, county councillor for the Beaminster Division, is the new Conservative Group Leader on Dorset County Council. Cllr Peter Wharf, who represents North West Purbeck, was elected Deputy Group Leader.

Cllr Knox said: “I am delighted to have the support of my colleagues and pleased that we have so many new councillors bringing a fresh approach to the council. There is much to do, we have a substantial programme of work we need to get on with, and I look forward to the opportunities we can deliver together with our valuable staff for the residents of Dorset.”

The Liberal Democrat Group

Cllr Janet Dover (Colehill East and Stapehill) continues as the Liberal Democrat Group Leader.

Cllr Dover said: “I am pleased to be able to welcome new colleagues to the group. As the largest opposition group we will be working positively with the administration, but we will also challenge them when we need to and hold them to account to get the best for the people of Dorset.”

The Green Group

Cllr Clare Sutton (Rodwell) is the Leader of the Green Group.

Cllr Sutton said: “I am delighted that for the first time we have a Green Group on the county council. I am looking forward to having a stronger voice in the decisions made by the council and how they impact on our communities and the environment.”

Full council meets on 18 May

The new Leader of Dorset County Council will be elected at full council on Thursday 18 May, with the Leader subsequently confirming their Cabinet. At that meeting, there will also be the election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Dorset County Council, as well as appointments to committees, including the Overview and Scrutiny Committees, and the Audit and Governance Committee.

