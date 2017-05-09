Improving life in Melcombe Regis

Public service leaders have visited Melcombe Regis to examine how they can improve the lives of people who live and work there.

Council, police, health and education leaders visited community centres and spoke to people working in the area, including a local doctor, a police officer and the borough’s new Environmental Enforcement Officer, to gain a better understanding of what can be done to tackle problems caused by inequality.

Melcombe Regis is among the top 10 per cent of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country. The leaders are all part of the Melcombe Regis Board, which has been set-up so different agencies can work together more effectively.

Matt Prosser, Chief Executive of Weymouth & Portland Borough Council and Chairman of the Melcombe Regis Board, said: “We are working together because we are committed to improving life chances for people in Melcombe Regis.

“We visited the area to not only gain a greater understanding of the challenges faced, but to see some of the really good work that is already going on in Melcombe Regis. We were there to ask ourselves ‘what can our organisation do’ to make life better here?’ There are complex issues that affect parts of Melcombe Regis, which we can tackle more effectively by working closely together and also with the local community.

“The Board has the power to make changes and having so many senior people involved means we are well placed to deliver through increased partnership working. Our current agencies already deliver huge amounts in Melcombe Regis, the Board is in place to make sure we remove any duplication and make sure partnership working is effective as well as delivering longer-term solutions for structural issues, such as the quality of local housing stock.”

The Board has drafted a plan to improve quality of life in the area and will be meeting with the local community on 17 May. Priorities include delivering a good standard of housing, creating a thriving community, improving the environment, helping people to achieve better physical and mental health, increasing employment and reducing crime. Martyn Underhill, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Improving the quality of life for the residents and visitors of Melcombe Regis requires the commitment and joined up working of all the local agencies, so it was great to join partners on the walk around.

“Working with our communities is a key priority of my new Police and Crime Plan and the solutions to the challenges facing this area will only be achieved with the involvement of local people. The Board will ensure any action taken is efficient, integrated and responsive to the needs of the community.”

A part time Community Capacity Building worker, funded by the Board, has already begun work linking with local community groups. The borough’s new Environmental Enforcement Officers are working to clean-up the area and have the power to fine anyone caught dropping litter, allowing their dogs to foul or spraying graffiti.

Others who attended the walkabout to gain greater insight into the area included Debbie Ward Chief Executive of Dorset County Council, Nigel Evans Weymouth College Principal, Rachel Partridge, Assistant Director Dorset Public Health, Chris Wilson from the Team Around Melcombe Regis / Weymouth Area Development Trust, Martyn Underhill Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, Fiona Grant Superintendent Dorset Police, Graham Duggan Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Head of Community Protection, Jane Nicklen Community Planning and Development Manager and Clive Milone,Borough Council Head of Housing.

