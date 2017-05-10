Purbeck District Council office holders re-elected

At the Council’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday 9 May, office holders were re-elected for the municipal year 2017/18.

Cllr Bill Trite and Cllr Gary Suttle

Councillor Bill Trite and Councillor Wendy Meaden were re-elected to their respective positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Purbeck District Council.

Councillor Gary Suttle was also re-appointed as Leader of the Council, with Councillor Barry Quinn appointed again as Deputy Leader.

There were also no changes to Portfolio Holders for 2017/18, which are as follows:

Resources and Efficiencies – Councillor Barry Quinn

Environment – Councillor Peter Webb (Deputy: Councillor Graham Brown)

Housing – Councillor Laura Miller (Deputy: Councillor Hilary Goodinge)

Local Communities – Councillor Bill Pipe (Deputy: Councillor Tim Morris)

Economy and Infrastructure – Councillor Cherry Brooks (Deputy: Councillor Caroline Finch)

The District Council has 25 councillors. The political composition of the Council for the 2017/18 is:

Conservative Group – 20 members

Leader: Gary Suttle Deputy Leader: Barry Quinn

Liberal Democrat Group – 4 members

Leader: David Budd Deputy Leader: Fred Drane

Independents – 1 member

See details of all Purbeck District Council’s councillors

The Council’s municipal year runs from May 2017 to May 2018.

