Purbeck District Council office holders re-elected

At the Council’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday 9 May, office holders were re-elected for the municipal year 2017/18.
Cllr Bill Trite and Cllr Gary Suttle
Councillor Bill Trite and Councillor Wendy Meaden were re-elected to their respective positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Purbeck District Council.
Councillor Gary Suttle was also re-appointed as Leader of the Council, with Councillor Barry Quinn appointed again as Deputy Leader.
There were also no changes to Portfolio Holders for 2017/18, which are as follows:
- Resources and Efficiencies – Councillor Barry Quinn
- Environment – Councillor Peter Webb (Deputy: Councillor Graham Brown)
- Housing – Councillor Laura Miller (Deputy: Councillor Hilary Goodinge)
- Local Communities – Councillor Bill Pipe (Deputy: Councillor Tim Morris)
- Economy and Infrastructure – Councillor Cherry Brooks (Deputy: Councillor Caroline Finch)
The District Council has 25 councillors. The political composition of the Council for the 2017/18 is:
Conservative Group – 20 members
Leader: Gary Suttle Deputy Leader: Barry Quinn
Liberal Democrat Group – 4 members
Leader: David Budd Deputy Leader: Fred Drane
Independents – 1 member
See details of all Purbeck District Council’s councillors
The Council’s municipal year runs from May 2017 to May 2018.