Crown Mead footbridge in Wimborne, which links the Crown Mead shopping precinct to Willow Walk, will close on Monday 15 May for approximately one week.



Contractors, who installed the bridge in December last year, will be carrying out remedial works to the bridge. The works will include improvements to the brickwork and block paving, and the application of coloured surfacing to the new footpath areas.

Lindsay Cass, Head of Property & Engineering said ‘’This work is being carried out by the contractors under the terms of our original contract, which provides for the correction of any defects that arise during the 12 month period following the opening. The temporary closure will allow for all the minor issues to be addressed.’’

Local noise disruption will be kept to the minimum necessary whilst the works are carried out.

Whilst the footbridge remains closed, the public will temporarily be required to use the road bridge in Park Lane.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Christchurch and East Dorset Councils No biography available at this time











