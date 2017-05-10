Crown Mead footbridge in Wimborne, which links the Crown Mead shopping precinct to Willow Walk, will close on Monday 15 May for approximately one week.
Contractors, who installed the bridge in December last year, will be carrying out remedial works to the bridge. The works will include improvements to the brickwork and block paving, and the application of coloured surfacing to the new footpath areas.
Lindsay Cass, Head of Property & Engineering said ‘’This work is being carried out by the contractors under the terms of our original contract, which provides for the correction of any defects that arise during the 12 month period following the opening. The temporary closure will allow for all the minor issues to be addressed.’’
Local noise disruption will be kept to the minimum necessary whilst the works are carried out.
Whilst the footbridge remains closed, the public will temporarily be required to use the road bridge in Park Lane.
6 thoughts on “Wimborne footbridge will temporarily close for remedial works”
Can the Contractors please apply a coat of paint to the structure – anything but white! Your own pictures on this site show how obtrusive the bridge is, not blending in at all to the green and pleasant landscape afforded by the surrounding parkland.
Many thanks for you comment, however there will be no change to the current colour scheme of the bridge.
Why? I think it would be a good idea .Much better in a suitable shade of green. Alan B
Thank you for your comment, however the remedial works include minor repairs to the paintwork to match the existing colour.
It is horrible eyesore painted white. It Definetly doesn’t blend in, it’s ugly and should be painted brown or green to fit in with the rest of the landscape.
I too was very disappointed at the stark white colour of the bridge – looks awful . Who decided the colour scheme ? They should be made to paint it another colour that blends in with lovely surroundings.. i.e GREEN !!!!. Surely whilst the bridge is closed it could be painted ?