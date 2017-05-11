On Thursday 27 April Chairman Cllr David Shortell hosted a Spring Reception and Community awards evening at Furzehill Council Chamber. It was the last event to be held at the Furzehill venue as future proceedings will now be held in the Quarter Jack Suite in the Allendale Community Centre.

The successful event was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Bournemouth, along with Mayors of Ferndown, Verwood, Wimborne and Christchurch. Also in attendance, and the guest speaker for the evening, was The High Sheriff of Dorset.

Chairman of East Dorset District Council, Cllr David Shortell said, ‘’It was a privilege to host this event. I believe it to be very important to recognise and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of all our nominees and winners, and celebrate them for what they do in our community.’’

Categories & Winners:

Adult Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Eric Burton, Coordinator & Chairman for Wimborne Neighbourcar scheme.

Young Achiever

Winner: Grace Hill, member of the House and School Councils at Ferndown Upper School and an elected National Youth Parliament Member.

Best Community Project or Community Group

Winner: East Dorset Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Supporting clients with budgets and re-socialising.

Best Business Supporting the Community

Winner: Lesley Shand Funeral Service part of FC Douch & Son (Funerals) Ltd, involved with numerous community supporting initiatives and support a variety of charities.

Winner of the Young Achievers Award Grace Hill commented: ‘‘I had a lovely evening and am very flattered to receive this award. I was not expecting it at all and could not have achieved this without the support of my family, friends and school.

‘’I think it is great to included recognition for young people at an event like this.’’

