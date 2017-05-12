Celebrate all creatures great and small at Highcliffe Castle’s Petfest

Fred the dog enjoying Petfest 2016
Fred the dog enjoying Petfest 2016

Following on from Highcliffe’s first ever Petfest last year, this hugely successful event returns on 4 June 2017 and is set to be even bigger and better.

Lots of events are planned throughout the day including a dog show, owl display and petting farm.

Experts will be on hand to answer your questions at a series of seminars including tropical animal experts from Magnolia House of Christchurch and a hedgehog rescue centre.

Stephen Noble, Events and Weddings Team Leader, Highcliffe Castle, said: “After the success of last year, we are really pleased the event is returning for a second year. People’s pets are a huge part of their everyday lives and this event gives us a chance to celebrate our pets and also learn more about other animals. Petfest is guaranteed to put a smile on your face so we look forward to welcoming everyone along for this fun-filled day out. If you didn’t make last year’s event I would encourage you to come along.”

Petfest takes place on 4 June between 10.30am and 4.30pm and entry to the event is £1.

pet fest 2017 flyer

