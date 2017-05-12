Celebrate all creatures great and small at Highcliffe Castle’s Petfest

Following on from Highcliffe’s first ever Petfest last year, this hugely successful event returns on 4 June 2017 and is set to be even bigger and better.

Lots of events are planned throughout the day including a dog show, owl display and petting farm.

Experts will be on hand to answer your questions at a series of seminars including tropical animal experts from Magnolia House of Christchurch and a hedgehog rescue centre.

Stephen Noble, Events and Weddings Team Leader, Highcliffe Castle, said: “After the success of last year, we are really pleased the event is returning for a second year. People’s pets are a huge part of their everyday lives and this event gives us a chance to celebrate our pets and also learn more about other animals. Petfest is guaranteed to put a smile on your face so we look forward to welcoming everyone along for this fun-filled day out. If you didn’t make last year’s event I would encourage you to come along.”

Petfest takes place on 4 June between 10.30am and 4.30pm and entry to the event is £1.

pet fest 2017 flyer

