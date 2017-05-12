Council meetings will now all be held at Allendale Community Centre

Following the recent full closure of the Furzehill Council Offices, the first East Dorset District Council meeting to take place at Allendale Community Centre will be Annual Council on Monday 15 May.

The recently refurbished Quarter Jack Suite at Allendale Community Centre is now available for all Civic meetings. Members and officers hope that the new location will see increased attendance from members of the public.

Richard Jones, Democratic Services and Elections Manager said “We look forward to welcoming people to the new venue in Wimborne. The Quarter Jack Suite has been fully refurbished and I am pleased that the space is now able to be used by both East Dorset District Council and the wider community.

“Thank you to the team at the Allendale Community Centre for being so accommodating and allowing us to use the centre to host Civic meetings. We hope that both staff and visitors will see the benefits that the refurbished room, improved ICT equipment and newly installed wi-fi will bring.”

The full list of East Dorset District Council committee meeting dates can be found at https://www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/committees

Whilst the council meetings move to Allendale Community Centre, the local council offices in Wimborne remain at Allenview House, in Hanham Road, known locally as The Teachers building. Allenview House is open to customers from 8.45am- 5.15pm on Mondays- Thursdays, and 8.45am-4.45pm on Fridays.

Full address

Quarter Jack Suite, Allendale Community Centre, Hanham Road, Wimborne Minster, Dorset BH21 1AS

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Christchurch and East Dorset Councils No biography available at this time











