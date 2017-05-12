New Strategy Committee up and running

West Dorset District Council’s new Strategy Committee met for the first time today (11/5/17).

The new committee replaces the council’s former Executive Committee following a referendum held in December 2015 which asked voters how they wanted West Dorset District Council to be run.

The Strategy Committee is politically proportionate. This means seats are allocated in accordance to the number of councillors from each political party.

West Dorset District Council currently has 30 Conservatives and 12 Liberal Democrats. The Strategy Committee has 10 members: seven are Conservatives and three are Liberal Democrats.

Members of the Strategy Committee were appointed during the annual meeting of the Full Council.

The new committee met immediately after Full Council to appoint members to portfolio holder roles.

Who makes up West Dorset District Council’s Strategy Committee?

The committee will be responsible for most day-to-day decisions made by the council. It will oversee the formulation of new policies and strategies. It will also consider reports and recommendations from the Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The Leader of the Council is the Chairman of the Strategy Committee.

The Strategy Committee’s next meeting takes place on 30 May 2017 at 2.15pm.

Find more information about committee meetings, agendas and minutes online.

