Come to a community drop-in, in Melcombe Regis

People are being invited to come to a community drop-in to find out what is happening in Melcombe Regis.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and find out about the work being done to improve housing, employment, health, the environment and safety. Information will be available about the work of the Melcombe Regis Board, which has been set-up so that different public services can work together more effectively.

There will be also be a presentation followed by a question and answer session from 6.30-7.30pm and information stands from 4pm-7.30pm.

The drop in will be held from 4pm-7.30pm on Wednesday 17 May at the Park Community Centre in Chelmsford Street.

