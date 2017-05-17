Councils and college host successful teacher training event

A teacher training day held at Bournemouth and Poole College has been hailed as a success by businesses and teachers alike.

The Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing Teacher Training Day was arranged by Christchurch and East Dorset Councils with support from Borough of Poole and Bournemouth and Poole College.

This new event enabled leading engineering employers to highlight careers and developments in the sector to teachers and career advice professionals.

Delegates heard interesting and informative presentations from Aish Technologies Ltd, Cobham Aviation, WG Jones and Ishida Europe. Young employees from Cobham and Aish also discussed their current projects and career plans.

After the presentations, all those involved in the day were given a tour of the engineering facilities at The College and then had the opportunity to network.

Attendance to the event contributed to the teachers’ CPD (Continued Professional Development) and businesses showed how they are supporting young people to work and study, in order to ensure the future of the manufacturing and engineering industry in Dorset.

Duncan Newman, Economic Development Officer, Christchurch and East Dorset Councils, said: “The training day was a great success. We received lots of positive comments from teachers and businesses, and we are planning to hold similar training events in the future. The manufacturing and engineering industry in Dorset is constantly expanding and by working with local teachers we can encourage our young people to consider careers in a sector that they might not know much about.”

If you are a teacher or career advice professional and would like to know more about future teacher training events, please contact Duncan Newman, Economic Development Officer at Christchurch at East Dorset Councils on 01202 795528 or e-mail: economy@christchurchandeastdorset.gov.uk

