How will you be celebrating Armed Forces Day?

Weymouth and Portland boast one of the UK’s leading annual veterans’ events, with a huge amount of activity going on! Magnificent historic military vehicle displays, exhibitions, vintage music and evocative memorabilia will be on show. One of the highlights will be a major military parade with over 2,000 marching veterans.

Following on from last year’s success, we are delighted to support the ‘1940s comes to Portland’ event. The event will be held at the Osprey Leisure Centre. Displays, exhibits and performances from popular local vintage group ‘The Decadettes’ will really help to bring alive what life was like in the 1940’s.

New Grant

We are also delighted to recognise the support of the Ministry of Defence who have given a £7,500 grant towards funding this year’s event.

There will also be a number of veterans’ charities on hand to help educate and inform the public about the important role they play. You will also be able to support them in their great work.

Timetable of Events

Saturday 17 June

10am – 12pm Static historic military vehicle display Pavilion Forecourt

Static historic military vehicle display Pavilion Forecourt 12pm – 4pm 1940’s comes to Portland Osprey Leisure Centre

1940’s comes to Portland Osprey Leisure Centre Leaves 12:30pm Historic military convoy to Portland Weymouth Pavilion

Historic military convoy to Portland Weymouth Pavilion All Day Ex-Service Association awareness and fund raising Weymouth Seafront

Sunday 18 June

11am Open air church service, veterans parade and vehicle convoy Weymouth Seafront

Open air church service, veterans parade and vehicle convoy Weymouth Seafront From 12:45pm Sing-a-long with ‘The Decadettes’ Ocean Room, Weymouth

Sing-a-long with ‘The Decadettes’ Ocean Room, Weymouth From 1pm Band Performances Pavilion Forecourt

Band Performances Pavilion Forecourt All Day Historic military vehicle static display Weymouth Seafront

Historic military vehicle static display Weymouth Seafront All Day Ex-Service Association awareness and fund raising Weymouth Seafront

