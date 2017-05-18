How will you be celebrating Armed Forces Day?

Weymouth and Portland boast one of the UK’s leading annual veterans’ events, with a huge amount of activity going on!  Magnificent historic military vehicle displays, exhibitions, vintage music and evocative memorabilia will be on show. One of the highlights will be a major military parade with over 2,000 marching veterans.

Following on from last year’s success, we are delighted to support the ‘1940s comes to Portland’ event. The event will be held at the Osprey Leisure Centre. Displays, exhibits and performances from popular local vintage group ‘The Decadettes’ will really help to bring alive what life was like in the 1940’s.

New Grant

We are also delighted to recognise the support of the Ministry of Defence who have given a £7,500 grant towards funding this year’s event.

There will also be a number of veterans’ charities on hand to help educate and inform the public about the important role they play. You will also be able to  support them in their great work.

Timetable of Events

Saturday 17 June

  • 10am – 12pm          Static historic military vehicle display                               Pavilion Forecourt
  • 12pm – 4pm            1940’s comes to Portland                                                    Osprey Leisure Centre
  • Leaves 12:30pm   Historic military convoy to Portland                               Weymouth Pavilion
  •  All Day                   Ex-Service Association awareness and fund raising    Weymouth Seafront

 Sunday 18 June

  •  11am                     Open air church service, veterans parade and vehicle convoy    Weymouth Seafront
  • From 12:45pm   Sing-a-long with ‘The Decadettes’                                                     Ocean Room, Weymouth
  • From 1pm              Band Performances                                                                                  Pavilion Forecourt
  •  All Day                    Historic military vehicle static display                                             Weymouth Seafront
  • All Day                    Ex-Service Association awareness and fund raising                    Weymouth Seafront

