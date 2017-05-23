Spend 30 Days Wild with your class in June

Schools across Dorset have signed up to 30 Days Wild, the UK’s month-long nature challenge taking place from 1 to 30 June. Since it was started by the Wildlife Trusts a few years ago, 30 Days Wild has become one of the leading environmental campaigns in the UK. Last year more than 25,000 people got involved and 2,250 schools participated.

The challenge is to do a ‘wild’ thing every day in June. Research shows we are happier, healthier and more creative when we are connected to the natural world – but we also know that people spend less time outdoors than ever before.

Last week’s Outdoor Classroom Day (18 May) gave children a taste of what is to come. Staff and pupils at Damers School in Dorchester, got stuck in with a wide range of classes taking place around the school ground. From maths and grammar to art and crafts as well as gardening lessons and treasure trails. Every pupil at the school had a chance to spend a lesson learning in a creative way, in the open air.

April, age 6, said it was a lot of fun as she and her friends completed a mystery trail to find hidden objects.

Freia and Misha, 8 and 9, turned their talents to gardening for the lesson outside. They said it was a really good day, and they loved the chance to be outside for one of their classes.

Edd Moore, one of the teachers at the school, said: “We are lucky to have such a variety of outdoor spaces at the school, so it is very well suited as ‘outdoor’ classrooms. The children much enjoyed the lessons, which took place outside throughout the day.”

Alison Jay, Sustainable Schools Officer at Dorset County Council, said:

“Play and outdoor activities teaches children teamwork and creativity, and is also vital to children’s enjoyment of childhood.

“It’s great to see so many schools pledging support for 30 Days Wild, so far more than 60 schools across Dorset have signed up to take part.”

Whether you take your class outdoors, or bring the wild into your classroom, making nature part of school life can open up new ways of learning and engagement for pupils.

It’s not too late to register for your interest and get a free 30 Days Wild schools pack.

