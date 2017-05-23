Three Seaside Awards for Christchurch beaches

Three beaches in Christchurch have again gained Seaside Awards for achieving the highest standards of beach management in 2017.

Avon Beach, Friars Cliff Beach and Highcliffe Beach are the winners of the Awards, which are judged and presented by the charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The Award recognises and rewards beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management and water quality.

Becky Beaumont, Community and Recreation Officer at Christchurch and East Dorset councils said: “For over 20 years our beaches have been recognised as clean and safe beaches and we are thrilled to be able to say that yet again we have been awarded Seaside Awards.

“The continued success of our beaches is a testament to the Community & Recreation team and our fantastic volunteers who work hard to protect and continually improve our very special coastline.”

Visitors to Seaside Award winning beaches can be assured of a great day out and can have confidence that their visit will be both safe and enjoyable.